The Flint Police Department is investigating a homicide and arson incident where burned human remains were found at the scene.
The Flint Fire Department responded to a structure fire on South Grand Traverse between West Sixth and Seventh Street around 11:08 a.m. on Friday. At the scene, unidentified burned human remains were found according to police.
There are no suspects currently, and this is an ongoing investigation.
