The Flint Police Department is investigating an assault involving a postal worker.
The incident was caught on video and circulated on social media. It happened on April 8 when the postal employee was delivering mail in River Village Apartments, Flint Police said.
"We are communicating with the United States Postal Inspector and will be working with the inspector throughout the investigation," police said.
Police said they will present arrest warrants on two suspects to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office on April 9.
The postal employee is in good condition.
The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact Flint Police or Crime Stoppers.
The United States Postal Inspection Service issued the following statement:
"The safety and well-being of Postal Service employees is a top priority for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the federal law enforcement branch of the U.S. Postal Service. Postal Inspectors are aware of the incident involving a Postal Service employee. In incidents such as this, we work closely with our law enforcement partners and prosecutors, in this case the Flint Police Department, the Flint County District Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office, to solve these crimes and determine the best course of action for prosecution. There is no indication this incident is related to the disbursement of the Economic Impact Payments. The investigation is ongoing."
