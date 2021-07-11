The Flint Police Department is investigating a critical shooting that happened on Sunday, July 11, on Chevrolet Ave. near Rube’s Bar.
Flint police responded for a shooting at Hurley Medical Center. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was listed in critical condition because of his injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation. There have been no arrests made according to police.
If anyone has any information, they can call Detective Hartman at 810-237-6919 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
