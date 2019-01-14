Police are investigating after a teen was shot and hospitalized in critical condition.
At 6:56 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10 police received a call about a shooting in the 3500 block of Stonegate Dr.
When officers arrived they found the victim, a 16-year-old male, laying on the ground with a gunshot wound in his abdomen.
He was taken to Hurley Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.
Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call Det. Tpr. Jason Walter at (810) 237-6916, the Flint Police Department Detective Bureau at (810) 237-6900, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.