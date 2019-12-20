The Flint Police Department is investigating after one person was found dead with a crossbow shot wound.
Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Pierce Street on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 2:07 p.m.
Police said the male victim was found dead after suffering a single shot from a crossbow.
No further information was released.
While the investigation is ongoing, police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Tpr. Matthew Kalakay at (810) 237-6963 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
