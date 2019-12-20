GENERIC: Flint Police Department badge

The Flint Police Department is investigating after one person was found dead with a crossbow shot wound.

Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Pierce Street on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 2:07 p.m.

Police said the male victim was found dead after suffering a single shot from a crossbow.

No further information was released.

While the investigation is ongoing, police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Tpr. Matthew Kalakay at (810) 237-6963 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.