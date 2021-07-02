GENERIC: City of Flint Police badge
Flint police are investigating the shooting death of a man in his 20s that happened on Friday around 1:42 p.m.

The Flint Police Department responded to reports of a man who had been shot on Polly Street. When officers arrived, they found the male victim in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds in his upper chest.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene according to police.

If anyone has any information, they can call 810-252-0012 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

