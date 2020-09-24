Two people are recovering after a shooting in Flint sent them to the hospital.
Officers were sent to the 500 block of W. Pulaski Ave. on Wednesday, Sept. 23 for the shooting.
When they arrived, police found one male suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken to Hurley Medical Center and was listed in good condition.
The second male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the neck.
He was also taken at Hurley Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Tpr. Keith Bieganski at (810) 701-0364 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.