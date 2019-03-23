The Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized a juvenile.
Police said it happened on Saturday, March 23 at 1:52 a.m. in the 3100 block of Whittier Ave.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the juvenile with a gunshot wound inside a home.
The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
Police believe the suspect is an adult male who drives a Chevrolet Impala.
While police continue the investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Det. Tpr. Matthew Kalakay at (810) 237-6963 or leave an anonymous with Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
