The Flint Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on St. Patrick’s Day.
Officers responded to the area of 13th Street and South Saginaw Street at 2:38 a.m. for a man down.
Police found a 23-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center but was later pronounced dead.
The suspect's identity is unknown at this time.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Ronald Dixon at 1 (810) 237-6905 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
