The Flint Major Crimes Unit is trying to find answers after police found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
It happened on Friday, Feb. 26 at 1:46 a.m. on Minnesota Avenue, near Bennett Avenue, in Flint.
Officers from the Flint Police Department were originally sent to the area for a vehicle that ran off the roadway and struck a pole.
Upon investigation, police found the driver of the vehicle dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Antonio Smith. His family has been notified of his death.
While the investigation continues, anyone with more information is asked to call the Flint Major Crimes Unit at 810-237-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
