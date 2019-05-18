GENERIC: Flint Police Department badge

Police are investigating after they found a dead male from a shooting in Flint.

Officers were dispatch to the 200 block of Josephine St. for an alarm complaint at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 18.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found a dead male outside of the residence.

Police said the victim sustained a gunshot wound.

At this time, police have not identified the victim and do not have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL or Det. Sgt. Ron Dixon at (810) 237-6905.

