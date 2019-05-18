Police are investigating after they found a dead male from a shooting in Flint.
Officers were dispatch to the 200 block of Josephine St. for an alarm complaint at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 18.
When they arrived on the scene, officers found a dead male outside of the residence.
Police said the victim sustained a gunshot wound.
At this time, police have not identified the victim and do not have a suspect in custody.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL or Det. Sgt. Ron Dixon at (810) 237-6905.
