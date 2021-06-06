The Flint Police Department is investigating a crash that left one woman dead and one man in critical condition.
On Saturday night around 11:10 p.m., a traffic crash happened in the city of Flint on E. Pierson Road. After an on-scene investigation, it was revealed the victim’s black Chevrolet Aveo was traveling eastbound on W. Pierson near Harvard Street and was hit by a blue Jeep Cherokee traveling eastbound on W. Pierson Road.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. The next of kin were not able to be notified by police.
Speed, drugs and/or alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call 810-237-6816.
