Flint Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by three different vehicles.
On Saturday, Dec. 22 at 6:51 p.m. a pedestrian accident happened on East Pierson Rad, near Harvard Street.
When responders arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive man, 60-year-old Nathaniel Callaway Jr., in the roadway.
Police believe that Callaway was struck by at least three vehicles.
The first vehicle that struck Callaway fled the scene while the other two stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Police believe the first vehicle is a black SUV or truck with damage on the front right corner.
Callaway was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from his multiple injuries, broken bones, and head trauma.
The Flint Police Department is continuing this investigation.
At this time police are unsure if drugs or alcohol were involved in this crash.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ofc. Justin McLeod (810) 237-6811.
