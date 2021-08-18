Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in Flint.
Police were sent to Eagle Ridge Square Apartments, located at 6169 Eagle Ridge Lane, at 4:04 p.m. on Aug. 18 for reports of a man in his 30s who was shot.
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso and neck, according to Flint Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Tpr. Justin Clarke at 810-252-0012 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.