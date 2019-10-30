The Flint Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that claimed the life of a man.
Officers were sent to East Village Inn, 318 E. Court Street room 107, for a shooting on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 1:08 a.m.
When they arrived, officers found one man who died from gunshot wounds, police said.
Police do not have information on a possible suspect at this time.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call Det. Sgt. Ronald Dixon at 1 (810) 237-6905 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
