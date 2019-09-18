The Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
It happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18 in the 2500 block of Lawndale.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, a 26-year-old man, inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
At this time, investigators do not have any information on a potential suspect.
Anyone with more information on this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 224-JAIL or Det. Tpr. Jason Walters at (810) 237-6916.
