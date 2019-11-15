Flint Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday morning.
Police responded to the 5000 block of Winthrop Boulevard about 9 a.m. for a shooting.
Upon officers' arrival, a man in his 60s was transported to Hurley Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police believe the suspect is a male in his 50s.
If you have any information you are asked to contact Det. Sgt. Chad Baldwin at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.