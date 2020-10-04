The Flint Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that left one person injured.
It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 in the 2300 block of Bennett Avenue in Flint.
A female was shot and is receiving treatment at a local hospital, police said.
She is listed in good condition.
No other information has been released.
