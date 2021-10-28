A man is dead after a morning shooting in Flint.
It happened about 7:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of Knight Avenue.
Flint Police officers responded to the scene and found a male victim in his 60s dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
A suspect has been taken into custody.
The incident remains under investigation.
