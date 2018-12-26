Flint Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.
Police said the accident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 26 at 7:52 a.m. near Richfield Road and North Dort Highway.
The initial investigation shows that a pedestrian was struck by a westbound Dodge Durango while crossing Richfield Road. Police said he did not use a crosswalk.
The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police do not have a suspect in custody.
Police believe drugs and alcohol are not factors in this crash.
While the Flint Police Departments is continuing this investigation, anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Sgt. Cholyonda Brown at (810) 237-6899.
