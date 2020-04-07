The Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, April 7.
According to police, the shooting happened at about 5:58 p.m. at Evergreen Regency.
Police said a male subject was shot and treated for his injuries at a local hospital. The man is in good condition.
This shooting is under investigation.
TV5 will update you with more details as they become available.
