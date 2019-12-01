Flint Police investigating shooting at Paradise Food Market

The Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting at Paradise Food Market, located at 1520 Pasadena Ave.
Police were on the scene Sunday evening, Dec. 1.
No further information was released on a possible suspect or how many were involved.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.