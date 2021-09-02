The Flint Police Department is investigating the shooting of a three-year-old boy that happened Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.
Police responded to Hurley Medical Center for a shooting victim at Damon Street near Wesley Street. The child is in critical condition and police do not currently have a suspect.
This investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information, they can call Detective Lambaria at 810-237-6971 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.