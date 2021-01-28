The City of Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Tebo Road and Kent street.
A source tells TV5 five people have been shot and one woman has died. There is an 11-month-old in critical condition.
MSP and Flint City police are on the scene. Police believe this is a targeted event.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley issued the following statement.
“Our community has been devastated once again by gun violence. I pray for calm and call for all of us -- mothers, fathers, pastors, neighbors -- to come together to send a unified demand for peace in our community. We know these times are challenging and tensions are high, but police cannot do it alone. The violence must stop. The circle of retaliation must stop. This tragic loss of life cannot continue. Whenever a life is cut short, especially when a child is lost or injured, our whole community suffers. I pray for the victims, their families, and our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.