Flint Police are investigating a shooting on West Mott Avenue.
A woman called 911 Thursday saying she had shot her boyfriend after he assaulted her and her children.
Officers responded to West Mott Avenue near Dupont Street and interviewed the 23-year-old woman and a witness.
The 31-year-old gunshot victim drove himself to the hospital where he’s currently listed in critical condition, officers said.
The investigation is ongoing.
