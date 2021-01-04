Flint police are investigating the death of a man as suspicious after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a field.
Officers were sent to the 3900 block of Dupont Street at 7:41 p.m. on Jan. 2 for an unresponsive man found lying in a field.
Police located the victim in the field, who appeared to have multiple gunshot injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
While the investigation is still ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Terry Lewis at 810-237-6917 or to stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
