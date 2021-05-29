The Flint Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 34-year-old man after finding him deceased in his residence on Friday night.
Flint police responded to a suspicious death on Friday to the 1100 Block of Mackin Road. The investigation is currently on-going.
If residents have any information, they can call 810-237-6914 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL to remain anonymous.
