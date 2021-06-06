The Flint Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a man who was found in the Flint River on Sunday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Flint police responded to a person in the river at the 400 block of East Boulevard Drive. When police arrived, they located a man who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
There are no signs of foul play currently, and this is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information, they can call 810-237-6971 or residents can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
