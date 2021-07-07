The Flint Police Department is investigating two fatal shootings that both happened on Wednesday.
The first shooting happened in the area of Third and Church Streets. The second shooting happened on Clio Road and Chateau Drive according to Flint police.
There is no suspect information currently. Stay with TV5 as we continue to follow this breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.