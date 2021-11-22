The Flint Police Department is looking for Czar Almani-Eugene Lembrick, 15, who was last seen On Oct. 29 on Greenbrook Lane around 8 p.m.
Lembrick also goes by CJ and was last seen wearing a black Nike shirt and gray ripped jeans. If anyone has information, they can call 810-237-6824 or 911.
