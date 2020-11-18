A 36-year-old man has been arrested on allegations of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a young girl. But not just any man. Someone the community would have expected to trust, a police officer in Flint.
“My heart is heavy for the victim. My heart is heavy for the people who are out there right now, and I want you to know that there is a force out there to protect you,” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
The arrest stems from allegations of molestation and rape of a young girl over the span of two years.
The sheriff’s office found out about this from a call on Sunday to a sexual assault nurse.
“The hope is, in the medical community, we are there watching for you. We don’t just care for you in a medical emergency, but we care for you as a total person,” said sexual assault nurse Michelle Most.
The girl was rescued by a team of officers and paramedics at a house on north McKinley, near Coldwater Road, in Flushing Township.
According to the sheriff, she was in her alleged abuser’s circle of influence.
“It was the response of the Genesee County Sheriff’s office that made her feel protected. They sent eight officers and a paramedic out there. And that’s what she said, she said she felt safe, she felt believed,” said Nyse Holloman with Voices for Children.
According to the Flint Police, the former officer was immediately relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave without pay.
The city has begun the process of firing the officer.
In a statement, Flint Police Chief Terence Green said,” No one is above the law, especially police officers. We will continue to hold our police to the highest standards.”
“Victims must be believed. They feel many times that nobody believes them. And the younger they are, the more they feel victimized if they have enough courage to come forward,” Swanson said.
