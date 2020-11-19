A Flint Police officer has been arraigned following accusations of raping a girl for two years.
Justin Eric McLeod, 36 of Flushing, was arraigned Thursday afternoon.
He faces nine charges related to raping a minor.
The charges are the following:
- Four counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree with a person under 13,
- Two counts of criminal sexual conduct second degree with a person under 13,
- One count of accosting a child for immoral purposes,
- One count of aggravated indecent exposure,
- One count of unlawful imprisonment.
The Genesee County Sheriff’s office found out about this from a call on Sunday to a sexual assault nurse.
“The hope is, in the medical community, we are there watching for you. We don’t just care for you in a medical emergency, but we care for you as a total person,” said sexual assault nurse Michelle Most.
The girl was rescued by a team of officers and paramedics at a house on north McKinley, near Coldwater Road, in Flushing Township.
According to the sheriff, she was in her alleged abuser’s circle of influence.
“It was the response of the Genesee County Sheriff’s office that made her feel protected. They sent eight officers and a paramedic out there. And that’s what she said, she said she felt safe, she felt believed,” said Nyse Holloman with Voices for Children.
According to the Flint Police, the former officer was immediately relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave without pay.
