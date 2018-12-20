Flint Police are investigating an officer-involved accident.
It happened at North Saginaw Street and Carpenter Roads in Flint at 10:35 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20.
A Flint Police cruiser was westbound on Carpenter Road responding to an emergency call, with emergency lights and sirens on, police said.
Police said the cruiser failed to yield to a southbound Chevrolet Impala on North Saginaw Street.
The driver of the Chevrolet Impala, a 55-year-old woman, was taken to Hurley Medical Center with minor injuries and is in good condition, police said.
The Flint Police Officer was not injured in this incident.
Police said speed and alcohol were not a factor in this crash.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Sgt. Cholyonda Brown at (810) 237-6899.
