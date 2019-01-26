Two Flint Police Officers helped saved a man’s life after responders found him unresponsive with no pulse.
On Friday, Jan. 25 Ofc. Vasquez was sent to the area of University Avenue and Frost Street for a report of an unconscious man laying on the ground.
When Vasquez arrived at the scene, he found an unresponsive man with no pulse.
Police said he immediately started to give CPR and requested an ambulance.
Police believed the man was dead before the ambulance arrived, but responders continued efforts to revive him.
When the ambulance arrived, police said Ofc. Reed jumped on top of the man and continued administering CPR while on the gurney.
Responders lifted them both into the ambulance and continued to give CPR to the unconscious man while driving to the hospital.
After arriving at the hospital, the medical staff were able brought the man back to life.
The hospital staff believes the man had a massive heart attack and said the officers’ quick action saved his life.
