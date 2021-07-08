Officers from the Flint Police Department responded to three different fatal shootings within a 12-hour timespan.
The first happened about 11 a.m. in the 300 block of W. Third Street. A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a suspect was taken into custody. The shooting is being investigated as justifiable, according to police.
At 3:17 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Chateau Drive and Clio Road for the second fatal shooting. A 43-year-old man was found unresponsive at the scene. Officers are still seeking one outstanding suspect.
The third fatal shooting happened about 11:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of Clio Road. Upon arriving to the scene, officers located a 29-year-old man laying unresponsive in the middle of a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A suspect was identified and taken into custody. The incident remains under investigation.
Officers also responded to a critical shooting about 12:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Ridgeview on Wednesday.
Investigators do not believe any of Wednesday’s shootings were related.
Green added Wednesday’s crime rate was abnormal even considering the recent uptick in violence.
Green said the police department has been making efforts to curb the violence in the community. The department has populated hotspots of crime with more officers, and an ordinance to address reckless driving and drag racing has been introduced to the city.
Flint Police are also continuing community engagement programs. In June, officers teamed up with Crime Stoppers for the Flint Safe Neighborhood Initiative to distribute contact information for reporting crime.
If you have any information on any of these crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
