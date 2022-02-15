Flint Police are asking for help in the search for a missing man who possibly has dementia.
Sam Lassiter II, 72, has not been seen in over a month. He is the pastor of Lighthouse Spirit of God Non-Denominational Church.
The last contact someone had contact with him was in the 1600 block of Mabel Avenue.
Lassiter is 6’0” and 236 lbs. with blue eyes and gray hair.
It is unknown what he was wearing or in what location he was headed.
Anyone with information can contact Ofc. D. Williams at 810-237-6821 or 911.
