The Flint Police Department is seeking help locating a man who has been missing since 2010.
Jesse Lee Hines, 69, has been missing since Dec. 4, 2010. He was last seen in Flint, but police believe he may be in the Ann Arbor or Wayne County area.
At the time of his disappearance, Hines was 6’1”, 180 pounds, and had black/gray dreadlocks.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Officer Hughley at 810-237-6824 or call 911.
