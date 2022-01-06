Jesse Hines
Source: Flint Police Department

The Flint Police Department is seeking help locating a man who has been missing since 2010.

Jesse Lee Hines, 69, has been missing since Dec. 4, 2010. He was last seen in Flint, but police believe he may be in the Ann Arbor or Wayne County area.

At the time of his disappearance, Hines was 6’1”, 180 pounds, and had black/gray dreadlocks.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Officer Hughley at 810-237-6824 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.