The Flint Police Department is seeking help locating a missing teenager.
Emily Joy Teenier, 14, was last seen on Oct. 24 in the 3100 block of Shawnee Avenue. Emily is 4’10” and 90 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Officer D. Williams at 810-237-6824 or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.