Emily Teenier
Source: Flint Police Department

The Flint Police Department is seeking help locating a missing teenager.

Emily Joy Teenier, 14, was last seen on Oct. 24 in the 3100 block of Shawnee Avenue. Emily is 4’10” and 90 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Officer D. Williams at 810-237-6824 or call 911.

