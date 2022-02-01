A 16-year-old girl was reported missing from the Ridgecrest Apartments in Flint.
Patrionna Renee Messenger was last seen Jan. 19 about 8 p.m. She may be headed to the Kalamazoo area, Flint Police said.
Patrionna is 5’2”, 115 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Flint Police Officer Hughley at 810-237-6824 or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.