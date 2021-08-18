Police are searching for a driver after a fatal hit-and-run in the city of Flint.
It happened on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 11:28 p.m. on Ballenger Highway near Sloan Street.
The victim, 46-year-old Toriano Donte Norton, was crossing Ballenger Highway on foot when he was struck by a vehicle heading north, according to the preliminary investigation.
Police say the suspect fled the area and is still outstanding. Norton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe speed and alcohol or drugs were factors in this crash.
While the investigation continues, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
