Have you seen Lafeshia Fredricka Turnipseed?
Flint Police are looking for her.
They said the 29-year-old is wanted for contempt/fail to appear for a bond violation.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 810-237-6801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
