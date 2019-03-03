The Flint Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old.
Julius Horton was last seen on Friday, March 1 at 6 p.m.
Police said Julius left his home on Glenn Avenue in Flint on a red Mongoose bike.
He is 4 feet 11 inches, 80 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and freckles.
He was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray sweatpants, red Nike shoes, and a dark gray coat with a black hood attached.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Flint Police Department at (810) 237-6800.
