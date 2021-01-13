The Flint Police Department is asking for you help in the search for a missing 13-year-old.
Mikael Perry was last seen on Jan. 11 when he left his home on W. Hobson Avenue to go to his father’s home in Carpenter Road, but he never arrived, according to police.
He is described as 5 feet, 145 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.
Mikael was wearing a black jacket, light blue Rocawear jeans and black and yellow Nike shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Ofc. Burton at 810-237-6824.
To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
