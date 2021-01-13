Mikael Perry
(Source: Flint Police Department)

The Flint Police Department is asking for you help in the search for a missing 13-year-old.

Mikael Perry was last seen on Jan. 11 when he left his home on W. Hobson Avenue to go to his father’s home in Carpenter Road, but he never arrived, according to police.

He is described as 5 feet, 145 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Mikael was wearing a black jacket, light blue Rocawear jeans and black and yellow Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Ofc. Burton at 810-237-6824.

To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.