Jenniah Lynn Tomlin
Source: Flint Police

The Flint Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Jenniah Lynn Tomlin was last seen on Dec. 27 in the 600 block of McKeighan Avenue wearing a blue Champion sweater, black coat and blue jeans. She is described as 5’4”, 235 pounds with colorful braided hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Officer Frye at 810-237-6824 or call 911.

