The Flint Police Department is asking for your help in the search for a missing 17-year-old.
Heather Cole was last seen on Nov. 3 on Indiana Avenue in Flint.
She is described as 5'4" and 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Officer Burton at 810-237-6824 or 911.
To send an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
