Khiaira Walton
(Source: Flint Police Department)

The Flint Police Department is asking for your help in the search for a missing woman.

Khiaira Walton, 18, was last seen on Aug. 19 in the 2700 block of Wolcott Street. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with writing on the front, black jogging pants and black fur slides.

Walton is 5’6”, 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Burton at 810-237-6824 or call 911.

