Flint Police are asking for your help locating a missing man.
Ryan Cary Smith, 29, has been missing since May 20. He was last seen wearing a Nike outfit leaving 1218 E. Hobson St. in Flint. He was driving a two-toned tan Jeep Cherokee with a broken passenger side headlight, no bumper, and a dent on the driver's side front wheel well.
Smith is described as 6'1", 275 pounds, with brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Officer Burton at 810-237-6824 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
