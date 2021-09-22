Flint police officers are searching for a missing 49-year-old man.
David Allen Eddy was last known to be in the area of Bennett Avenue and Franklin Avenue. He is 5’7” and 180 pounds with short brown hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Burton at 810-237-6824 or 911.
