The Flint Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old considered missing and endangered.
Julius Allen Horton was last seen on Friday, March 1 at 6 p.m. when he left his home on Glenn Avenue in Flint riding a red Mongoose bike.
He is 4 feet 11 inches, about 80 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and freckles.
He was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray sweatpants, red Nike shoes, and a dark gray coat with a black hood attached.
Police said Julius is taking medication for bi-polar disorder.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Flint Police Department at (810) 237-6800.
