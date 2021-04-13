The Flint Police Department is asking for your helping finding a missing and endangered 4-year-old child.
Italy Dior Turner was last seen in the 1500 block of Ave A at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13.
She is described as 3’2, 38 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a copper-colored coat, a Lilo & Stitch t-shirt, turquoise and white tie-dyed pants with orange, green and pink barrettes in her hair.
Italy is believed to be with her father, Maurice Derrell Turner, who was involved in a shooting. Police said they are possible in a silver Buick Century.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911. To stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
