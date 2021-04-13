Italy Dior Turner
(Source: Flint Police Department)

The Flint Police Department is asking for your helping finding a missing and endangered 4-year-old child.

Italy Dior Turner was last seen in the 1500 block of Ave A at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13.

She is described as 3’2, 38 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a copper-colored coat, a Lilo & Stitch t-shirt, turquoise and white tie-dyed pants with orange, green and pink barrettes in her hair.

Italy is believed to be with her father, Maurice Derrell Turner, who was involved in a shooting. Police said they are possible in a silver Buick Century.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911. To stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.